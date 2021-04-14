IG Punjab visit Jinnah Hospital to inquire about health of injured policemen

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that mission of Punjab Police is to protect the lives and property of citizens and maintain law and order and the police officials have never spared any sacrifice in fulfilling this sacred mission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that mission of Punjab Police is to protect the lives and property of citizens and maintain law and order and the police officials have never spared any sacrifice in fulfilling this sacred mission.

He said this while talking to police personnel at Jinnah Hospital here on Wednesday on the occasion of visiting the injured personnel by Tehreek-e-Labbaik protesters.

The IG Punjab inquired about the health of the injured personnel and also presented relief cheques and flowers to the injured officers and personnel.

Talking to the injured personnel in the protests, he said that the spirit with which you performed your duties for the protection of lives and property of the people is a source of pride for the entire force.

The IG Punjab said that the miscreants who have disturbed the atmosphere of law and order in the society and created disturbances by blocking the movement of highways do not deserve any concession and legal action will be taken against such miscreants without any discrimination.

He further said that the officers and personnel who were martyred and injured due to the violence of Tehreek-e-Labbaik protesters are heroes of Punjab Police. He directed the officers to enquire about the injured personnel on daily basis and leave no stone unturned in providing them best facilities.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar briefed the IG Punjab about the medical aid being provided to the injured and their medical treatment.

On this occasion DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf, DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kayani, CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid and SP Operations Model Town Lahore Dost Mohammad were present.