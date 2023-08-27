IG Punjab visit Sheikhupura & Sahiwal

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday visited Sheikhupura and Sahiwal and heard the problems of the officers during general address to police force and issued instructions on improving service delivery.

IG Punjab pinned ranks of the recently promoted officers and officials to the new posts.

While speaking, he directed that provision of justice to the people without discrimination should be ensured in every case.

IG Punjab said that a new series of promotion in CTD, Special Branch, Patrolling, Traffic, Executive Force would start soon.

He said that solving the needs and problems of the force was the task of the commander, only by this way good performance can be taken.

He highlighted said that Punjab police has always laid their lives in every situation.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed to ensure the provision of best services and protection to the people in exchange for welfare and promotion.

IG Punjab heard the problems of the officials , issued orders on the spot for redressal.

RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa also addressed the police meeting,while DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz and Nankana DPO Saad Aziz were present.

Later in the afternoon, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reached Sahiwal and addressed a public meeting of Sahiwal Police at Jinnah Hall. RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, DPO Sahiwal Faisal Shehzad, DPO Okara Captain Retd Mansoor Aman, DPO Pakpattan Captain Retd Tariq Wilayat were present..

He awarded Okara Constable Imtiaz Ali Rs 200,000 and certificates of appreciation for his best performance against criminals. He reiterated that more steps were being taken for welfare of police force with the income of welfare projects. He directed not to delay in the registration of case, give respect to applicants and try hard to solve their problems.

