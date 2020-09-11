IG Punjab visited Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, reviewed patrolling of PHP, SPU security teams

Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani has said that teams of Punjab Highway Patrol and Special Protection Unit have been deployed for security duties on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway for the protection, convenience and guidance of citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani has said that teams of Punjab Highway Patrol and Special Protection Unit have been deployed for security duties on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway for the protection, convenience and guidance of citizens.

He said this while instructing the officers and talking to the media on the occasion of his visit to the incident place here on Friday.

He said that PHP and SPU teams would be patrolling 24 hours a day in three shifts which would ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizens while eradicating the activities of criminal elements.

He directed Additional IGP PHP Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan to conduct field visits to inspect and monitor the security arrangements of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway to improve the security arrangements under a comprehensive strategy.

A video link conference was held at Central Police Office to improve security arrangements on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan, IG Motorway Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, IG Punjab Inam Ghani, Additional IG PHP Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Additional IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG SPU Bilal Siddique and DIG Headquarters participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan said that all possible resources would be provided for the safety and convenience of the citizens on the newly constructed motorway. During the discussion, IG Punjab said that on deputation from Punjab police for security of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, 100 personnel will be deployed to the motorway while joint teams of SPU and PHP will be on patrol and security duties in three shifts and these measures were aimed at protecting the passengers traveling on the motorway.

During the conference, IG Motorway Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that Lahore police personnel on deputation would be trained by motorway police teams. He further said that motorway police vehicles would also assist in performing their duties on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and initially motorway police vehicles will be on duty to prevent traffic irregularities.

Furthermore, a delegation of women parliamentarians called on IG Punjab Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office including prominent women of civil society-- Shaista Pervez Malik, Hina Pervez Butt, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Kiran Dar, Kanwal Liaqat, Sania Ashiq, former MNA Saira Afzal Tarar.

The delegation of women parliamentarians apprised the IG Punjab of their concerns over the Gujjarpura incident and said that measures should be taken for the protection of women and children in the society.

IG Punjab apprised the delegation of women parliamentarians of the progress made in the Gujjarpura Motorway incident and said that police teams had been mobilized day and night to arrest the sexual predators involved in the Gujjarpura Motorway rape case.

"I am personally monitoring the progress from time to time." he said and added that keeping women and children safe from all kinds of crimes was one of the top priorities of Punjab police and as a citizen of an independent country, any man or woman can travel in any city of the province without any fear or danger.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by IG Punjab, the delegation of women parliamentarians hoped that the culprits of this incident would be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Earlier, Additional IGP PHP Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan and DIG Special Protection Unit Bilal Siddique visited the Punjab Sialkot Motorway to review the security teams and patrolling plan of the Punjab police.

Giving instructions to the security personnel regarding the SOPs issued, he said that all the officers and personnel should be on high alert and perform their duties diligently and the patrolling should be given full responsibility as per the 24-hour security plan.

Furthermore, the Punjab police was ensuring the use of both traditional and modern methods of investigation in the case of rape of a woman on Gujjarpura Motorway and IG Punjab was personally supervising the case on the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief Minister of Punjab.

With the help of detectives, an area of 5 km around the scene had been checked and suspicious points were marked. He said Muhammad Kashif, Abid, Salman, Abdul Rehman, Haider Sultan, Abu Bakar, Asghar Ali had been taken into custody whose DNA tests were done and diligent follow-up was being ensured to get their reports.

A high-level special investigation team formed by IG Punjab was closely monitoring every aspect of the investigation. He said that data obtained from mobile companies for geo-fencing from three different locations was being analyzed and video recordings obtained from local cameras were used to identify the suspects.

IG Punjab had directed DIG Investigation Lahore to arrest the perpetrators of rape and bring them to justice as soon as possible and provide possible relief and justice to the victim and her family.