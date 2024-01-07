Open Menu

IG Punjab Visited Qurban Police Lines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2024 | 10:10 PM

IG Punjab visited Qurban Police Lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The IGP Punjab visited Qurban Police Lines and inspected the work of under-construction police apartments.

He had a detailed review of the construction work of the apartments. Communication & Works Department and police officers briefed the IG Punjab about the ongoing work. IG Punjab visited all the floors of the under construction building and directed to complete the construction work within the stipulated time period.

