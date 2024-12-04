Open Menu

IG Punjab Visits Civil Services Academy Walton Campus

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that every document of Punjab Police is now linked with QR codes for public accessibility, ensuring enhanced quality of policing services for the citizens

He expressed these views during his address to trainee officers at the Civil Services Academy Walton Campus here on Wednesday .

He expressed these views during his address to trainee officers at the Civil Services Academy Walton Campus here on Wednesday .

The IG Punjab shared that over 25 million citizens have benefited from Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz so far, with the number increasing significantly every year. He emphasized that Punjab Police is tirelessly combating organized crime, particularly terrorism, and will spare no effort in safeguarding the lives and property of the public.

MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Chief Operating Officer Safe Cities Captain (R) Mustansar Feroze, SP Hamza Aman Ullah, and ASP Defence Circle Shehar Bano Naqvi accompanied the IG Punjab.

Director CTP Civil Services Academy Dr. Faisal Zahoor, along with Additional Director Program Wing Shabbir Akbar Zaidi, welcomed the IG Punjab and other officers.

During his lecture, Dr. Usman Anwar discussed the challenges faced by the police, public service delivery projects, and administrative matters.

MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority and ASP Shehar Bano Naqvi briefed the trainee officers on various aspects of policing. MD Ahsan Younas highlighted that Safe City Projects will be completed in all districts of the province by June 30, 2025, ensuring streamlined public service delivery and the eradication of the culture of favoritism.

At the conclusion of the visit, Director Civil Services Academy Walton Campus Dr. Faisal Zahoor presented an honorary shield to the IG Punjab on behalf of the academy.

