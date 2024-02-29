IG Punjab Visits Offices Of DIG Operations, CTO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 10:44 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is actively monitoring the upgradation and infrastructure development work of all police offices, in continuation of which he visited the offices of DIG Operations and CTO Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is actively monitoring the upgradation and infrastructure development work of all police offices, in continuation of which he visited the offices of DIG Operations and CTO Lahore.
Dr. Usman Anwar inspected various departments such as the operations room, Khidmat Markaz and traffic licensing branch.
DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the IG Punjab about official matters, whereas CTO Lahore Amara Athar informed about the working of traffic police office.
IG Punjab directed to upgrade the offices according to modern requirements.
He said that the DIG Operations and CTO office will be equipped with modern facilities and resources and made into state of the art offices.
The IG Punjab said that the provision of modern infrastructure and resources will speed up the process of service delivery to the citizens. He instructed to make the process of driving licensing more easier. He said that the citizens coming to obtain driving license should be provided with all possible facilities according to the merit.
DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations Ali Raza and CTO Lahore Amara Athar and other officers were present on the spot.
Recent Stories
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education
Free medical camp organized at NPC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony12 minutes ago
-
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast5 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags5 minutes ago
-
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases5 minutes ago
-
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's water needs1 minute ago
-
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change1 minute ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space potential”10 minutes ago
-
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victims in Gwadar1 minute ago
-
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education1 minute ago
-
DC urges parents to ensure polio vaccination of children1 minute ago
-
Seminar on passengers safety held1 minute ago
-
Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign1 hour ago