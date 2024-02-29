Open Menu

IG Punjab Visits Offices Of DIG Operations, CTO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is actively monitoring the upgradation and infrastructure development work of all police offices, in continuation of which he visited the offices of DIG Operations and CTO Lahore

Dr. Usman Anwar inspected various departments such as the operations room, Khidmat Markaz and traffic licensing branch.

DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the IG Punjab about official matters, whereas CTO Lahore Amara Athar informed about the working of traffic police office.

IG Punjab directed to upgrade the offices according to modern requirements.

He said that the DIG Operations and CTO office will be equipped with modern facilities and resources and made into state of the art offices.

The IG Punjab said that the provision of modern infrastructure and resources will speed up the process of service delivery to the citizens. He instructed to make the process of driving licensing more easier. He said that the citizens coming to obtain driving license should be provided with all possible facilities according to the merit.

DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations Ali Raza and CTO Lahore Amara Athar and other officers were present on the spot.

