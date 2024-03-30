Open Menu

IG Punjab's Another Positive Initiative For Health Welfare Of Children Suffering From Cerebral Palsy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 09:26 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken measures for the welfare of children of police employees suffering from cerebral palsy, IG Punjab has released Rs 16.7 million for the treatment expenses of 559 children

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken measures for the welfare of children of police employees suffering from cerebral palsy, IG Punjab has released Rs 16.7 million for the treatment expenses of 559 children.

Each child suffering from cerebral palsy will get Rs 30000 per person for treatment, the said amount has been given to the children for the expenses of the first three months of January to March of the year 2024.

The committee chaired by Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara approved the provision of funds to 39 children after scrutinizing the newly sent 54 cases.

Earlier, 520 children were receiving monthly medical assistance, with the addition of 39, the total number has reached 559. IG Punjab has released funds for the treatment of all children on the scrutiny and approval of the Welfare Management Committee.

He directed the officers to continue providing assistance for treatment all ailments such as cochlear implant, thalassemia and cerebral palsy. Dr. Usman Anwar said that police employees will not be left alone in the treatment and rehabilitation of children.

