LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said in a special message on the occasion of World Health Day that only a healthy force can better protect the nation and fight against criminals and anti-national elements with full force.

He said that the mission is to provide the best medical facilities for the police force and their families under the "Healthy Punjab" vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Police service counters in all government hospitals of the province are providing various facilities to citizens including medico-legal certificates.

The IG Punjab said that for the first time in the history of the country, health screening of more than 02 lakh police force was completed, Vaccination of hepatitis B of police personnel, treatment of personnel suffering from hepatitis C is continue. He said that psychological profiling of police personnel and concrete measures to restore mental health of affected personnel were implemented. Funds worth crores of rupees are being provided for the treatment of the brave men who were seriously injured in the line of duty.

The IG Punjab said that wheelchairs have been provided to the police personnel suffering from permanent physical disabilities in the line of duty and their children.

MOUs have been inked with well-known hospitals to provide free and discounted treatment facilities to police employees and their families.

He said that police officials suffering from kidney and liver diseases have been ensured the best treatment facilities in PKLI. He said that police personnel suffering from cancer and their families have access to treatment facilities in modern cancer care hospitals of Punjab.

The IG Punjab said that hearing impaired children of police personnel have been provided free cochlear implant facility under the project "Humare Phool". Children suffering from thalassemia and cerebral palsy of police employees are being regularly given funds for treatment. He said that in recognition of the eternal sacrifices of martyrs, the families of police martyrs are being provided free treatment facilities in all public and private hospitals. He said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he will carry forward the mission of providing the best treatment to the police force and their families.