IG Punjab's Plausible Initiative To Resolve Public Complaints

Published January 28, 2023



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar will personally hear the complaints from the citizens at 1787 IGP Complaint Centre at the Central Police Office.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the IG Punjab would be available at 1787 Complaint Centre on Sunday, January 29th at 10:30 am.

Citizens from across the province can directly talk to the IG Punjab by calling at toll-free number 1787 regarding any issue related to the police. Citizens can also send complaints to IG Punjab through SMS, e-mail or other means, for which IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar would issue orders on the spot.

