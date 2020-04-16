IG Railways Arif Nawaz assumes office

Newly appointed Inspector General, Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan took over the charge of his office here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Inspector General, Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan took over the charge of his office here on Thursday.

According to PRP sources, PRP DIG Azhar Rashid welcomed the IG and gave him briefing on official matters at the conference room.

On the occasion, the IG expressed his determination about improvement in the railways police, besides the solution of problems of the police staff.

He said that railway police would be imparted modern training as well as latest reforms would be brought in the PRP.

He directed the PRP to maintain discipline in the wake of coronavirusand adopt all necessary protective measures during their duty hours.