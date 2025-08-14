IG Railways orders crackdown on material theft, pickpockets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Inspector General Pakistan Railways Police Rai Tahir (Hilal-e-Shujaat, Sitara-e-Imtiaz) has directed officials to extract and analyze the records of suspects involved in the theft of railway materials, monitor their movements, and trace them.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on the prevention of railway material theft at the Central Police Office Railways on Wednesday. The IG reviewed in detail the measures taken by all SPs against theft and the preventive actions carried out so far.

Rai Tahir stressed that strict surveillance should be maintained on those involved in stealing railway property. He instructed SPs to brief their staff to ensure the protection of railway materials and to keep employees responsible for guarding railway yards and equipment on high alert.

He further directed that CCTV cameras be installed at locations lacking surveillance so that video evidence could be presented in court.

The IG also issued special instructions for action against pickpockets, emphasizing that safeguarding passengers’ belongings is the top priority of the Railways Police and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. He said that cases of pickpocketing will be actively pursued in courts to ensure strict punishment for offenders.

Rai Tahir added that passengers can lodge FIRs for theft incidents from anywhere, and Railway Police officers deployed inside trains have been tasked with closely monitoring pickpockets and ensuring their arrest.