IG Railways Stresses For Character Building Of Police Staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has stressed the need for character building of PRP staff and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said this during his visit to the PR Police Training School Walton here on Wednesday.

He said that training played a major role in the progress of any department so the PRP staff training would be improved.

He said that all issues of the training school would be resolved immediately and all modern facilities would be provided to the corps who come here for training.

The PRP IG visited hostel, computer laboratory, library, classrooms and parade ground.

Earlier, he was warmly received by DIG headquarters Azhar Rashid and Training School Principal Syed Abrar Abbas at the school.

The principal gave briefing to the IG and informed about the issues of the school.

Later, the IG planted a tree in the ground of the school and prayed for solidarityof the country.

