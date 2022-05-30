UrduPoint.com

IG Railways Takes Notice Of Physical Assault On Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 03:18 PM

IG Railways took notice of alleged physical assault on woman travelling from Multan to Karachi by 26 DN Bahauddin Zakariya Express on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :IG Railways took notice of alleged physical assault on woman travelling from Multan to Karachi by 26 DN Bahauddin Zakariya Express on Monday.

Faisal Shakar constituted special teams to arrest accused ticket checkers, reportedly have subjected the woman to sexual assault the other day. The victim herself had made her 'rape news' viral through social media, although she kept mum after the incident, said a source.

Upon circulating news, Railways officials contacted the woman to collect evidences for launching enquiry into tragic incident.

Accused ticket checkers identified as Aqib, Zahid with an unidentified accomplice have had taken away the affected lady to AC compartment of the running train on pretext of checking her ticket what it is revealed.

According to the woman, accused had also thrashed her when she put up resistance to their uncalled- for intention. Later, the case was registered with Karachi Police Station.

IG Railways assured that accused would be given strict punishment soon after they nabbed.

It is pertinent to note that administration and security of Bahauddin Zakariya Expresswas responsibility of a private company as per contract.

