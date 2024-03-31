IG releases funds for 150 children affected by thalassemia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) On behalf of IG Punjab Dr. Usman, measures are being taken for the welfare of police employees' children.

In this connection Rs6750,000 have been released for 150 children affected by thalassemia.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman on Sunday said that every child affected by thalassemia will get Rs45,000 per person.

He said the amount has been given for the children of police employees in the first quarter from January to March.

The committee under the chairmanship of additional IG Welfare Riyaz Nazir Gada, also approved payment of funds to 3 more children affected by thalassemia.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier, 147 children were being provided treatment support by the department.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has given formal approval for the release of funds on all the cases approved by the Welfare Management Committee.