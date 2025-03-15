Open Menu

IG Releases Rs. 2.3m For Treatment Of Children Of Employees

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman is committed to the best health welfare of children of police employees, in continuation of which he released another Rs. 2.3 million rupees funds for the treatment of children of employees posted in different districts suffering from serious diseases.

Punjab Police spokesperson, while giving details, said that Rs. 1.66 million funds were released to Constable Muhammad Shahid Majeed for his son’s cochlear implant surgery.

Retired Inspector Muhammad Bota was given Rs. 2.5 lakh for the treatment of his son’s eyes.

Constable Moazzam Ramzan, Constable Muhammad Saleem and Sanitary Worker Sunny Chohan were given a total of Rs. 230,000 for the treatment of children. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Latif, constable Haji Ahmed and Langry Shafqat Ali were given a total of Rs. 200,000 for the treatment of children.

The IG Punjab released the amount after the scrutiny and approval of the Welfare Management Committee.

He directed the officers to continue taking further steps for the health welfare of police employees through effective use of available resources.

