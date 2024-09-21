Open Menu

IG Releases Rs1.55 Mln For Medical Expenses Of Police Personnel

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

IG releases Rs1.55 mln for medical expenses of police personnel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs. 1.55 million for the medical expenses of police personnel suffering from serious illnesses.

According to details, Lahore Police's driver constable Faisal Shehzad has been provided Rs. 500,000 for eye treatment, security constable Saleem ullah has been granted Rs. 200,000 for cancer treatment, and constable Muhammad Saleem of Lahore Police has been given Rs. 200,000 for leg and knee surgery; Rs. 250,000 has been allocated for the knee surgery of the wife of retired DSP Raja Sadaqat Ali. Constable Muhammad Shakeel from Faisalabad has been provided with Rs.

200,000 for an eye operation. Additionally, an employee of the Welfare Branch has been granted Rs. 200,000 for major surgery. The Welfare Branch had forwarded these medical cases to IG Punjab after scrutinizing the documents received from across the province.

The IG Punjab emphasized that every possible effort is being made to ensure the best health welfare for police personnel and their families. MOUs have been signed with hospitals to provide quality and affordable treatment, and financial assistance for medical expenses is also being provided. Steps will continue through police welfare sources for the health welfare of the force, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Punjab Driver Wife Shakeel Cancer From Best Million Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

5 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

6 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

6 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

7 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

7 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

20 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

20 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

20 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan