IG releases Rs1.55 mln for medical expenses of police personnel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs. 1.55 million for the medical expenses of police personnel suffering from serious illnesses.

According to details, Lahore Police's driver constable Faisal Shehzad has been provided Rs. 500,000 for eye treatment, security constable Saleem ullah has been granted Rs. 200,000 for cancer treatment, and constable Muhammad Saleem of Lahore Police has been given Rs. 200,000 for leg and knee surgery; Rs. 250,000 has been allocated for the knee surgery of the wife of retired DSP Raja Sadaqat Ali. Constable Muhammad Shakeel from Faisalabad has been provided with Rs.

200,000 for an eye operation. Additionally, an employee of the Welfare Branch has been granted Rs. 200,000 for major surgery. The Welfare Branch had forwarded these medical cases to IG Punjab after scrutinizing the documents received from across the province.

The IG Punjab emphasized that every possible effort is being made to ensure the best health welfare for police personnel and their families. MOUs have been signed with hospitals to provide quality and affordable treatment, and financial assistance for medical expenses is also being provided. Steps will continue through police welfare sources for the health welfare of the force, he added.