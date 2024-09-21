IG Releases Rs1.55 Mln For Medical Expenses Of Police Personnel
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs. 1.55 million for the medical expenses of police personnel suffering from serious illnesses.
According to details, Lahore Police's driver constable Faisal Shehzad has been provided Rs. 500,000 for eye treatment, security constable Saleem ullah has been granted Rs. 200,000 for cancer treatment, and constable Muhammad Saleem of Lahore Police has been given Rs. 200,000 for leg and knee surgery; Rs. 250,000 has been allocated for the knee surgery of the wife of retired DSP Raja Sadaqat Ali. Constable Muhammad Shakeel from Faisalabad has been provided with Rs.
200,000 for an eye operation. Additionally, an employee of the Welfare Branch has been granted Rs. 200,000 for major surgery. The Welfare Branch had forwarded these medical cases to IG Punjab after scrutinizing the documents received from across the province.
The IG Punjab emphasized that every possible effort is being made to ensure the best health welfare for police personnel and their families. MOUs have been signed with hospitals to provide quality and affordable treatment, and financial assistance for medical expenses is also being provided. Steps will continue through police welfare sources for the health welfare of the force, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD arrests five suspects in 65 IBOs across Punjab55 seconds ago
-
India-sponsored sham elections in IIOJK not substitute for right of self-determination: AJK PM58 seconds ago
-
Police performance targets reviewed1 minute ago
-
DC asks officials to remove encroachment, inspect LGP shops on daily basis1 minute ago
-
Peace establishment, protection of every citizen task of state: CM Bugti1 minute ago
-
98th birth anniversary of Madam Noor Jehan observed1 minute ago
-
Chief Secretary assures business community of addressing infrastructure, other issues in Hyderabad1 minute ago
-
Dist admin to prioritize rehabilitation efforts for drug addicts: DC1 minute ago
-
Ongoing AJK-based hydroelectric power projects to open new vistas to consumers: AJK PM1 minute ago
-
Special Secretary Housing directs RDA to intensify activities against dengue1 minute ago
-
CT scan service started in GDA, Pak China Friendship Hospital: Dr Affan2 minutes ago
-
Tareen vows to serve people through welfare projects2 minutes ago