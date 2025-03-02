Open Menu

IG Releases Rs2.45m For Medical Expenses Of Cops

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is committed to providing the best treatment to Ghazi personnel injured in the line of duty.

In continuation of which, an additional amount of Rs. 2.45 million has been released to pay for the medical expenses of injured personnel belonging to various districts, including Lahore. While giving details, the spokesperson of Punjab Police said that Rs. 1 million in funds were given to the injured Inspector Riaz Muhammad for his medical expenses.

Injured ASI Muhammad Adnan, injured Sub-Inspector Kashif Iqbal and injured Constable Wajid Ali were given Rs. 05 lakh each for medical expenses. Injured Constable Sadaqat Ali was given Rs.

2.5 lakh for medical expenses. Injured Constable Zulqarnain Haider and injured Constable Abdul Malik were given Rs. 1 lakh each for medical expenses. Punjab Police spokesperson further said that the officers and personnel were injured during various incidents in the line of duty. The Compensation Award Committee, chaired by Additional IG Welfare Imran Irshad, approved the release of funds.

The IG Punjab said that the best treatment and early rehabilitation of police ghazi officials is the top priority, and all possible cooperation will continue. Dr. Usman Anwar, while instructing the supervisory officers, said that no effort should be spared for the best health welfare of veteran personnel.

