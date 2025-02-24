IG Releases Rs2.57 Million For Treatment Of Employees
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is committed to the best health welfare of the force and their families
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is committed to the best health welfare of the force and their families.
In line with this, the IG Punjab has released additional funds of Rs 2.57 million for the treatment of employees and their families suffering from serious illnesses. The Punjab Police spokesperson provided details, stating that retired Assistant Asif Javeed was given 550,000 rupees for treatment of his leg, and retired Constable Muhammad Aslam was given 500,000 rupees for cancer treatment. Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali was provided 250,000 rupees for the treatment of his wife’s brain illness and cancer. DSP Sajid Iqbal, Traffic Warden Muhammad Imran, and Constable Waheed Ihsan were each given 100,000 rupees for their treatment.
Junior Clerk Zain Mahmood, ASI Tasawur Abbas, and Constable Sajjad Munir were given 100,000 rupees each for treatment. Traffic Warden Altaf Hussain, constable Afzal Zahid, constable Usman Mughal, and constable Amir Shahzad were each provided 100,000 rupees for treatment. Inspector Muhammad Ismail, Sub-Inspector Amir Hussain, and constable Ali Hassan were collectively given Rs 2.75 million for their treatment.
The spokesperson mentioned that the IG Punjab had approved the release of the funds after scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee.
The IG Punjab mentioned that, under memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with various institutions, employees are also being provided with modern medical treatment facilities.
Recent Stories
'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Heritage Days
Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025
Man hit to death by train in Gujrat
First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) book fair, spring festiva ..
SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry
UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has developed flexible, integrated eco ..
Kacha area bandit arrested in Lahore
Over 5,000 police officers deployed for Bangladesh-New Zealand match
IG releases Rs2.57 million for treatment of employees
Newly appointed IG Railways Police takes charge
Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy mat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man hit to death by train in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast5 minutes ago
-
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) book fair, spring festival2 minutes ago
-
Kacha area bandit arrested in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
IG releases Rs2.57 million for treatment of employees2 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed IG Railways Police takes charge2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy matches11 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting to ensure relief in essential commodities during Ramazan42 minutes ago
-
Rain forces postponement of Jashan e Baharan event in ICT42 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding supply of gas42 minutes ago
-
Party cloudy forecast for Lahore42 minutes ago
-
District explosive committee meeting reviews safety measures in Abbottabad42 minutes ago