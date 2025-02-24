Open Menu

IG Releases Rs2.57 Million For Treatment Of Employees

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 07:50 PM

IG releases Rs2.57 million for treatment of employees

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is committed to the best health welfare of the force and their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is committed to the best health welfare of the force and their families.

In line with this, the IG Punjab has released additional funds of Rs 2.57 million for the treatment of employees and their families suffering from serious illnesses. The Punjab Police spokesperson provided details, stating that retired Assistant Asif Javeed was given 550,000 rupees for treatment of his leg, and retired Constable Muhammad Aslam was given 500,000 rupees for cancer treatment. Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali was provided 250,000 rupees for the treatment of his wife’s brain illness and cancer. DSP Sajid Iqbal, Traffic Warden Muhammad Imran, and Constable Waheed Ihsan were each given 100,000 rupees for their treatment.

Junior Clerk Zain Mahmood, ASI Tasawur Abbas, and Constable Sajjad Munir were given 100,000 rupees each for treatment. Traffic Warden Altaf Hussain, constable Afzal Zahid, constable Usman Mughal, and constable Amir Shahzad were each provided 100,000 rupees for treatment. Inspector Muhammad Ismail, Sub-Inspector Amir Hussain, and constable Ali Hassan were collectively given Rs 2.75 million for their treatment.

The spokesperson mentioned that the IG Punjab had approved the release of the funds after scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee.

The IG Punjab mentioned that, under memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with various institutions, employees are also being provided with modern medical treatment facilities.

Recent Stories

'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Herita ..

'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Heritage Days

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025

Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025

5 minutes ago
 Man hit to death by train in Gujrat

Man hit to death by train in Gujrat

5 minutes ago
 First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPA ..

First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast

5 minutes ago
 Government College Women University Faisalabad (GC ..

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) book fair, spring festiva ..

2 minutes ago
 SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity bu ..

SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry

11 minutes ago
UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has deve ..

UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has developed flexible, integrated eco ..

22 minutes ago
 Kacha area bandit arrested in Lahore

Kacha area bandit arrested in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Over 5,000 police officers deployed for Bangladesh ..

Over 5,000 police officers deployed for Bangladesh-New Zealand match

2 minutes ago
 IG releases Rs2.57 million for treatment of emplo ..

IG releases Rs2.57 million for treatment of employees

2 minutes ago
 Newly appointed IG Railways Police takes charge

Newly appointed IG Railways Police takes charge

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangement ..

Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy mat ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan