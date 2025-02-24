IG releases Rs2.57 million for treatment of employees

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is committed to the best health welfare of the force and their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is committed to the best health welfare of the force and their families.

In line with this, the IG Punjab has released additional funds of Rs 2.57 million for the treatment of employees and their families suffering from serious illnesses. The Punjab Police spokesperson provided details, stating that retired Assistant Asif Javeed was given 550,000 rupees for treatment of his leg, and retired Constable Muhammad Aslam was given 500,000 rupees for cancer treatment. Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali was provided 250,000 rupees for the treatment of his wife’s brain illness and cancer. DSP Sajid Iqbal, Traffic Warden Muhammad Imran, and Constable Waheed Ihsan were each given 100,000 rupees for their treatment.

Junior Clerk Zain Mahmood, ASI Tasawur Abbas, and Constable Sajjad Munir were given 100,000 rupees each for treatment. Traffic Warden Altaf Hussain, constable Afzal Zahid, constable Usman Mughal, and constable Amir Shahzad were each provided 100,000 rupees for treatment. Inspector Muhammad Ismail, Sub-Inspector Amir Hussain, and constable Ali Hassan were collectively given Rs 2.75 million for their treatment.

The spokesperson mentioned that the IG Punjab had approved the release of the funds after scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee.

The IG Punjab mentioned that, under memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with various institutions, employees are also being provided with modern medical treatment facilities.