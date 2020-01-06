UrduPoint.com
IG Remains Unhurt In Road Mishap

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:10 PM



The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan remained unhurt in a road mishap near sector G-9 on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan remained unhurt in a road mishap near sector G-9 on Monday morning.

According to police spokesman, he was on his way to the office when the accident happened.

His car swerved sharply to avoid colliding with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction but hit another car, he added.

The IG remained unhurt while both other vehicles were damaged, the spokesperson added.

