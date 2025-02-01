IG reviews facilities for police in Kacha area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a video link meeting at the Central Police Office here on Saturday.

DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Omar Gondal and DPO Rajanpur Farooq Amjad participated via video link. Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed about the challenges and performance in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur.

A Punjab police spokesperson shared that the IG Punjab reviewed the food and other facilities provided to the police officers and personnel deputed at the police stations and posts in the Kacha area. The IG Punjab said that the brave personnel of Punjab police are ensuring the safety of the Kacha area from dacoits and miscreants under challenging circumstances. The infrastructure development of police stations, camps, and posts in the Kacha area, provision of transport and logistics, modern weapons, and technology has been ensured. The welfare and provision of facilities to the personnel at the police stations and check posts in the Kacha area are a top priority. Kacha area check-posts play a vital role in protecting citizens from honey traps and curbing smuggling.

He said that Punjab police, through a vigorous awareness campaign and strict checking, has saved more than 500 citizens from falling prey to honey traps.

The IG Punjab directed the personnel stationed at the kacha area check-posts to remain highly alert and adopt safety measures such as wearing bulletproof jackets, helmets, and other protective gear. RPOs and DPOs should regularly inspect the police stations and check posts in the kacha area and ensure the provision of additional facilities. A total of 943 personnel at the police stations and posts in the kacha area are benefiting from the hard area allowance. The spokesperson said that ASIs to inspectors were being provided Rs25,000, Head Constables and Constables are receiving Rs20,000, while Grade-IV employees are being provided with Rs18,000 per month as hard area allowance.

Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Imran Arshad, DIG Welfare and Finance Ghazi Muhammad Salah-ud-din, and AIG Finance Dr. Nida Omar Chatha were present in the meeting.