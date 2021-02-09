IG reviews progress of KP Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review progress on rule of law road map under Justice System Support Program (JSSP).

Addressing the meeting through video conferencing, the IGP said better rule of law road map aimed to achieve decrease in acquittal rate of serious crimes, decrease in case disposal time and decrease in overcrowding of prisons with focus on under-trial prisoners and better coordination between prosecution and police.

He said that comprehensive road map would paved the way for the institutions for improving their efficiencies as well as addressing hurdles and bottlenecks in cross-institutional coordination towards the effective dispensation of justice.

He talked about a comprehensive plan to improve the efficiency of police for the delivery of road map results.

He mentioned initiatives being taken to improve investigation standards and quality including the increased focus on the provision of the victim support services.