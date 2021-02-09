UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG Reviews Progress Of KP Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

IG reviews progress of KP Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review progress on rule of law road map under Justice System Support Program (JSSP).

Addressing the meeting through video conferencing, the IGP said better rule of law road map aimed to achieve decrease in acquittal rate of serious crimes, decrease in case disposal time and decrease in overcrowding of prisons with focus on under-trial prisoners and better coordination between prosecution and police.

He said that comprehensive road map would paved the way for the institutions for improving their efficiencies as well as addressing hurdles and bottlenecks in cross-institutional coordination towards the effective dispensation of justice.

He talked about a comprehensive plan to improve the efficiency of police for the delivery of road map results.

He mentioned initiatives being taken to improve investigation standards and quality including the increased focus on the provision of the victim support services.

Related Topics

Police Road Progress

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

14 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

44 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

44 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

59 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

59 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.