IG Reviews Progress Of Safe City Women’s Hostel
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday visited the under-construction Safe City Women’s Hostel at Qurban Lines to assess the project's progress.
Managing Director (MD) of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Ahsan Younis, provided a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing development. The MD highlighted that the state-of-the-art facility will include a game area, daycare, library hall, and other amenities designed to enhance residents' comfort and convenience. The two-story hostel, featuring 204 beds, is a significant milestone in the Safe City initiative.
Its foundation stone was laid by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Dr. Usman Anwar underscored the importance of the project, noting that the hostel aims to provide secure, high-quality residential facilities for working women. He assured that the environment would offer both safety and peace of mind for women and their families. He also issued directives to ensure the project's timely completion without compromising on quality.
