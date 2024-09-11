IG Reviews Recruitment Exam Process At Police Lines
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday visited the written examination center.
According to an ICT police spokesperson, the recruitment process for vacant posts in the Islamabad Police was underway.
In this regard, a written examination was conducted for the recruitment at the Police Lines Headquarters under the supervision of DIG Law and Order/Training Shakir Hussain Dawar, he said.
He said IG police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited the written examination center. He reviewed the arrangements for written exam and the facilities provided to the candidates, he added.
While issuing instructions to senior police officers, the IG Islamabad emphasized that all officers should maintain merit and transparency in the recruitment examinations and aim to integrate well-educated youth in the department, he added.
