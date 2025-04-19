IG Rizvi announces 9 miln rewards for police teams solving major murder cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Saturday announced cash rewards totaling Rs 9 million for police teams that swiftly solved three major murder cases after conducting 129 raids across nine districts in three provinces.

A police spokesperson told APP that the IGP Rizvi made the announcement while chairing a command conference of Islamabad Police’s operational commanders. The meeting was attended by all divisional DIGs, SSPs, and SPs.

IGP Rizvi appreciated the police teams for their timely and effective action in tracing and apprehending the accused. He awarded Rs 5 million to one team, Rs 2.5 million to another, and Rs 1.5 million to the third team for their performance.

IGP Rizvi emphasized the importance of public-serving spirit and directed all officers to ensure community-friendly policing across the Federal capital.

IGP also stressed the need to enhance the training system to improve the efficiency and capabilities of police officers, reaffirming Islamabad Police’s commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property amid all law and order challenges.

IGP Rizvi instructed all operational commanders to maintain strong coordination with their subordinate teams, ensure strict departmental accountability, and prioritize personnel welfare. He also directed them to brief their teams daily.

/APP-rzr-mkz