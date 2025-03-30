IG Rizvi Chairs Zoom Meeting With SHOs On Eid Security
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, here on Sunday chaired a zoom meeting with all Station House Officers (SHOs) to discuss special security arrangements for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.
An official told APP that the IG directed for taking strict security measures across commercial centers, markets, shopping malls, and parking areas in Islamabad. Over 3,000 police officers will be deployed for Eid prayers and throughout the three-day celebrations to ensure the security of mosques and Imambargahs. Security personnel will also be stationed at parks and recreational sites, where entry will be restricted to families only, he said.
IG Rizvi ordered a strict crackdown on hooliganism, one-wheeling, and aerial firing on Chand Raat, with legal action against violators. Additionally, Islamabad Police will take firm action against unruly behavior in residential areas.
The IG instructed all SHOs to take proactive measures to facilitate citizens and emphasized that Islamabad Police is fully committed to ensuring public safety during Eid-ul-Fitr. He also urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement to maintain peace and order.
