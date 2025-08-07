Open Menu

IG Rizvi, Chamber Representatives Pay Tribute To Police Martyrs At Melody Chowk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 AM

IG Rizvi, chamber representatives pay tribute to police martyrs at Melody Chowk

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday paid tribute at the Police Martyrs’ Monument in Melody Chowk, joined by senior police officers, members of civil society and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce to honour the force’s fallen heroes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday paid tribute at the Police Martyrs’ Monument in Melody Chowk, joined by senior police officers, members of civil society and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce to honour the force’s fallen heroes.

A police spokesperson told APP that the ceremony included candlelight vigils, floral wreath-laying and a collective prayer for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks.

IG Rizvi said those who laid down their lives for the protection of the public are a source of pride for the entire nation and will always be remembered for their courage and dedication.

He reaffirmed that their supreme sacrifices would never be forgotten.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India ..

Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India's annexation of Kashmir

46 seconds ago
 WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects

WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects

47 seconds ago
 Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" ..

Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House

49 seconds ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Polic ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers

54 seconds ago
 Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in internat ..

Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC

1 hour ago
 District Administration fully engaged in maintaini ..

District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman

1 hour ago
Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe comp ..

Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe complaints in recruitment

1 hour ago
 New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August ..

New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi

1 hour ago
 Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq ..

Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'

1 hour ago
 Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalis ..

Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..

1 hour ago
 Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to dere ..

Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza

1 hour ago
 BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan