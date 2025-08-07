IG Rizvi, Chamber Representatives Pay Tribute To Police Martyrs At Melody Chowk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday paid tribute at the Police Martyrs’ Monument in Melody Chowk, joined by senior police officers, members of civil society and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce to honour the force’s fallen heroes
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday paid tribute at the Police Martyrs’ Monument in Melody Chowk, joined by senior police officers, members of civil society and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce to honour the force’s fallen heroes.
A police spokesperson told APP that the ceremony included candlelight vigils, floral wreath-laying and a collective prayer for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks.
IG Rizvi said those who laid down their lives for the protection of the public are a source of pride for the entire nation and will always be remembered for their courage and dedication.
He reaffirmed that their supreme sacrifices would never be forgotten.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India's annexation of Kashmir
WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects
Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity12 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi, chamber representatives pay tribute to police martyrs at Melody Chowk44 seconds ago
-
WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects47 seconds ago
-
Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House49 seconds ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers54 seconds ago
-
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman1 hour ago
-
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment1 hour ago
-
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi1 hour ago
-
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'1 hour ago
-
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information committee1 hour ago
-
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta57 minutes ago
-
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree57 minutes ago