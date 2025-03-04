Open Menu

IG Rizvi Conducts Surprise Visit To Check Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 11:10 AM

IG Rizvi conducts surprise visit to check security arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Inspector General (IG) of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi conducted a surprise late-night visit to various areas of the city, inspecting security arrangements at mosques and Imambargahs during Sehri and prayer timings.

A public relations officer told APP that IG Rizvi personally reviewed the deployment of police personnel and assessed security measures in place at religious sites.

During the inspection, IG Rizvi sought explanations from three officers who were absent from duty. Additionally, he issued show-cause notices to the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Aabpara and Shalimar for negligence.

IG Rizvi emphasized that all DIGs, SSPs, and SPs must remain visibly present in the field to ensure the highest level of security.

“Mosque security duties hold immense importance,” he stated, adding that no senior police officer should remain at home during these critical hours.

IG Rizvi further warned that negligence in duty would not be tolerated and urged police personnel to perform their responsibilities with dedication, considering it a service to the community.

