IG Rizvi, DIG Jawad Tariq Chart Strategy To Bolster Capital’s Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Inspector General (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Saturday held an important meeting with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq to review the overall law and order situation in the Federal capital.
A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting focused on practical strategies to further improve the operational capabilities of the police force.
The discussion covered measures for ensuring public safety, promoting the use of modern technology, and strengthening inter-district cooperation.
He said the IGP emphasized the importance of proactive policing and the integration of advanced technological tools to enhance efficiency. He added that coordinated efforts between different police units and other law enforcement agencies were also highlighted as key to maintaining peace and security in the city.
/APP-rzr-mkz
