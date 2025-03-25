IG Rizvi directs officers to strengthen security, crime prevention in Islamabad

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed senior police officers to enhance security across the federal capital, tighten security measures in the Red Zone and key institutions, and implement comprehensive crime prevention strategies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed senior police officers to enhance security across the Federal capital, tighten security measures in the Red Zone and key institutions, and implement comprehensive crime prevention strategies.

An official told APP on Tuesday that IG Rizvi instructed officers to adopt effective strategies to maintain law and order, safeguard public and private property, and ensure the security of citizens by utilizing all available resources.

IG Rizvi directed enhanced checking at entry points of the Red Zone and strict security measures for key institutions, offices, and embassies located in the area.

He further emphasized that surveillance of the entire federal capital, including entry and exit points, should be monitored through Safe City cameras.

The IG Rizvi also ordered intensified efforts to curb crime in the capital, instructing officers to take swift action using modern technology and intelligence-sharing to combat drug trafficking and other serious offenses.

Additionally, IG stressed the need for the timely resolution of pending investigations on merit, submission of well-prepared challans to courts, and securing maximum possible sentences for offenders.

IG Rizvi said efforts must be intensified to apprehend wanted criminals and members of criminal gangs still at large.

