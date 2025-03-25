IG Rizvi Directs Officers To Strengthen Security, Crime Prevention In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 08:29 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed senior police officers to enhance security across the federal capital, tighten security measures in the Red Zone and key institutions, and implement comprehensive crime prevention strategies
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed senior police officers to enhance security across the Federal capital, tighten security measures in the Red Zone and key institutions, and implement comprehensive crime prevention strategies.
An official told APP on Tuesday that IG Rizvi instructed officers to adopt effective strategies to maintain law and order, safeguard public and private property, and ensure the security of citizens by utilizing all available resources.
IG Rizvi directed enhanced checking at entry points of the Red Zone and strict security measures for key institutions, offices, and embassies located in the area.
He further emphasized that surveillance of the entire federal capital, including entry and exit points, should be monitored through Safe City cameras.
The IG Rizvi also ordered intensified efforts to curb crime in the capital, instructing officers to take swift action using modern technology and intelligence-sharing to combat drug trafficking and other serious offenses.
Additionally, IG stressed the need for the timely resolution of pending investigations on merit, submission of well-prepared challans to courts, and securing maximum possible sentences for offenders.
IG Rizvi said efforts must be intensified to apprehend wanted criminals and members of criminal gangs still at large.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
MS Dhoni refuses to talk about his message to Virat Kohli
SBA police conduct crackdown against suspects involved in social evils
IG Rizvi directs officers to strengthen security, crime prevention in Islamabad
RDA demolishes illegal under-construction building in Maryam Green City
Showbiz Star Cricket tournament held
Tax office seals two outlets for violating PoS rules
Sindh Assembly's Parliamentary Committee approves grace marks for first-year stu ..
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
Justice (r) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui decides to step down as NIRC chairman
Man takes his own life after wife ditches him to marry another man
Federal Minister commends rescue of Asian Black Bear "Rocky"
Man sentenced to 11 years in jail for posting objectionable images on social med ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SBA police conduct crackdown against suspects involved in social evils1 minute ago
-
IG Rizvi directs officers to strengthen security, crime prevention in Islamabad1 minute ago
-
RDA demolishes illegal under-construction building in Maryam Green City1 minute ago
-
Tax office seals two outlets for violating PoS rules1 minute ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme31 seconds ago
-
Justice (r) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui decides to step down as NIRC chairman26 minutes ago
-
Man takes his own life after wife ditches him to marry another man33 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister commends rescue of Asian Black Bear "Rocky"1 minute ago
-
Man sentenced to 11 years in jail for posting objectionable images on social media1 minute ago
-
PBM, NDF organize Iftar at Special Education Complex Nawab Shah1 minute ago
-
Dera police arrest proclaimed offender1 minute ago
-
ECC approves changes in Reko-Diq development plan1 minute ago