IG Rizvi directs tight security for PSL, VIP visits; crackdown on drug gangs ordered

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Tuesday chaired a high-level conference of operational commanders to finalize security arrangements for major upcoming events in the federal capital, particularly the Pakistan Super League (PSL), visits of foreign delegations, and parliamentary sessions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Tuesday chaired a high-level conference of operational commanders to finalize security arrangements for major upcoming events in the Federal capital, particularly the Pakistan Super League (PSL), visits of foreign delegations, and parliamentary sessions.

A police spokesperson told APP that the conference was attended by all divisional DIGs, SSPs, SPs, and other senior officers to discuss the security deployment and strategy for the capital’s high-profile events.

IG Rizvi was briefed in detail on security preparations for the PSL matches, VIP movements, and other sensitive occasions. The conference focused on proactive measures to ensure foolproof security and smooth coordination among all law enforcement agencies.

He directed all officers to maintain close coordination and finalize the security plan well in advance. Officers and personnel deployed during these events would be issued special identification cards, he added.

IG also stressed the effective use of Safe City Islamabad for real-time surveillance and directed each DIG to hold their own meetings to ensure readiness.

He said a strong strategy to combat crime was also discussed. A major crackdown would be launched against drug trafficking hubs, suppliers, and buyers across the capital, IG Rizvi stated. “Steps will be taken to ensure a safe and secure future for our younger generation,” he said.

APP-rzr-mkz