IG Rizvi Holds Khuli Katchery
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office, on Tuesday.
During the katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives on the spot for their resolution, a public relation officer Told APP.
He said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Any citizen facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. My office is always open for citizens, he added.
He further directed the concerned officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office.
The IG directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.
On this occasion, IG Rizvi said that the ICT Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.
Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPSC declares written results of post of Secondary School Teachers2 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab for tangible steps to fight smog2 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi orders proactive measures against criminal elements12 minutes ago
-
CM sets Dec 31 deadline for revamping 1,236 health centers22 minutes ago
-
PU LLB online admission schedule22 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notice to Sher Afzal Murawat on ICA32 minutes ago
-
DC vows to improve medical facilities at district headquarters hospital Kohistan32 minutes ago
-
Admin taking robust steps to curb smog in Muzaffargarh district: DC41 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor sees UAE partnership revolutionizing logistics in Pakistan41 minutes ago
-
Police officials reviews security arrangements at Paharpur judicial complex41 minutes ago
-
World Science Day for Peace and Development marked42 minutes ago
-
Oath-taking ceremony of SMUTA's newly elected body held42 minutes ago