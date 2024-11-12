IG Rizvi holds Khuli Katchery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office, on Tuesday.

During the katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives on the spot for their resolution, a public relation officer Told APP.

He said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Any citizen facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. My office is always open for citizens, he added.

He further directed the concerned officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office.

The IG directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.

On this occasion, IG Rizvi said that the ICT Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.

Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.