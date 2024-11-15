IG Rizvi Holds Khuli Katchery To Address Public Grievances
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Friday held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office, where he listened to the concerns of citizens and police officers, issuing on-the-spot directives for their timely resolution.
During the khuli katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns, a public relation officer told APP.
IG Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery.
My office is always open for my citizens, IG Rizvi said.
IG further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. Rizvi directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.
On this occasion, the IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.
Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.
