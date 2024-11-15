Open Menu

IG Rizvi Holds Khuli Katchery To Address Public Grievances

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM

IG Rizvi holds khuli katchery to address public grievances

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Friday held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office, where he listened to the concerns of citizens and police officers, issuing on-the-spot directives for their timely resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Friday held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office, where he listened to the concerns of citizens and police officers, issuing on-the-spot directives for their timely resolution.

During the khuli katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns, a public relation officer told APP.

IG Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery.

My office is always open for my citizens, IG Rizvi said.

IG further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. Rizvi directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.

On this occasion, the IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.

Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Police Nasir All Top Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Edu ..

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway

5 minutes ago
 DIG distributes appreciation certificates among co ..

DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops

5 minutes ago
 Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, a ..

Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..

11 minutes ago
 FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes ..

FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..

11 minutes ago
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..

15 minutes ago
 Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full mi ..

Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign ..

Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress

15 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mut ..

Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Special prayers for rain offered

Special prayers for rain offered

15 minutes ago
 Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan