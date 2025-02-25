IG Rizvi Holds Khuli Katchery To Address Public Concerns
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 08:47 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office on Tuesday, where he listened to grievances from citizens and police officers, issuing immediate directives for their resolution
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office on Tuesday, where he listened to grievances from citizens and police officers, issuing immediate directives for their resolution.
A public relation officer told APP that during the khuli katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns.
IG Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the khuli katchery.
My office is always open for my citizens, the IGP said.
IG Rizvi further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens issues.
On this occasion, the IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of khuli katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.
Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly on merit.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail
Europe 'backsliding' on child health: WHO
NA body reviews PIACL privatization
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP23 seconds ago
-
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs25 seconds ago
-
Ukraine marks three years of resistance against Russian invasion4 minutes ago
-
Pak-Vietnam ties to be strengthened: Envoy4 minutes ago
-
Art festival 'Aks-e-Lyallpur' ends4 minutes ago
-
Firing practices are underway to improve the shooting skills of police personnel4 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi holds khuli katchery to address public concerns4 minutes ago
-
Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist7 minutes ago
-
4th annual book, cultural, spring fair starts at Women University7 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding PTI founder's meeting with friends2 hours ago
-
PHC issues stay order on distribution of development funds2 hours ago
-
Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's pre-arrest bail case2 hours ago