IG Rizvi Holds Meeting To Enhance Capital's Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasser Rizvi, held a high-level meeting on Tuesday with the participation of senior officers, including all DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, and SPs.
The meeting focused on evaluating the current security situation and the performance of the police force.
A police spokesperson told APP that, during the meeting, divisional officers presented briefings on security measures and crime control in their respective areas.
The audit report of the Islamabad Police force, detailing the performance of all personnel, was presented during the meeting, he said.
IG Islamabad also sought suggestions from all officers and issued further instructions.
He said that concrete steps should be taken to eliminate crime in the city and ensure effective security.
"All patrol units' performance should be improved and made more efficient," he added.
The IG emphasized the importance of improving security and crime control. He instructed officers to take concrete steps to root out crime in the city and ensure effective policing.
Modern technology should be used to improve the quality of investigations," he said.
"Performance should be enhanced by utilizing current resources in the best possible way," IG added.
He also urged all officers to take immediate steps to ensure the welfare of the force, so as to boost morale among personnel.
