IG Rizvi holds meetings to enhance security of Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, convened a late-night meeting attended by senior command officials to assess the security situation and crime dynamics in the city.

During the meeting, IG Rizvi directed an intensified crackdown on criminal elements across the city, a police spokesperson told APP.

IG Rizvi instructed the Dolphin and Ababeel squads to increase patrolling in targeted areas of Islamabad. In addition, he ordered that security checks be strengthened at all entry and exit points of the city to effectively monitor movement.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that all officers must be physically present in their respective areas to ensure close monitoring of security duties. He directed officers to conduct thorough checks on any suspicious individuals, vehicles, and motorcycles within their jurisdictions.

A police spokesperson told APP that IG Rizvi issued a severe warning that any major crime incident within an area will result in accountability measures against responsible officers.

IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi also instructed senior officers to meet regularly with their subordinates to understand their challenges and offer support. He highlighted the importance of maintaining morale among officers and personnel to foster dedication in fulfilling their duties.

He advised officers to address any issues faced by their teams, ensuring effective communication and assistance.

IG Rizvi reinforced the importance of collaboration among all law enforcement personnel to maintain security throughout Islamabad.

