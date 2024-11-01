Open Menu

IG Rizvi Holds Meetings To Enhance Security Of Capital

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM

IG Rizvi holds meetings to enhance security of Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, convened a late-night meeting attended by senior command officials to assess the security situation and crime dynamics in the city.

During the meeting, IG Rizvi directed an intensified crackdown on criminal elements across the city, a police spokesperson told APP.

IG Rizvi instructed the Dolphin and Ababeel squads to increase patrolling in targeted areas of Islamabad. In addition, he ordered that security checks be strengthened at all entry and exit points of the city to effectively monitor movement.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that all officers must be physically present in their respective areas to ensure close monitoring of security duties. He directed officers to conduct thorough checks on any suspicious individuals, vehicles, and motorcycles within their jurisdictions.

A police spokesperson told APP that IG Rizvi issued a severe warning that any major crime incident within an area will result in accountability measures against responsible officers.

IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi also instructed senior officers to meet regularly with their subordinates to understand their challenges and offer support. He highlighted the importance of maintaining morale among officers and personnel to foster dedication in fulfilling their duties.

He advised officers to address any issues faced by their teams, ensuring effective communication and assistance.

IG Rizvi reinforced the importance of collaboration among all law enforcement personnel to maintain security throughout Islamabad.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Nasir Criminals All

Recent Stories

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

15 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

15 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

15 hours ago
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

15 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

15 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

16 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

16 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

16 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan