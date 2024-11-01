IG Rizvi Holds Meetings To Enhance Security Of Capital
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, convened a late-night meeting attended by senior command officials to assess the security situation and crime dynamics in the city.
During the meeting, IG Rizvi directed an intensified crackdown on criminal elements across the city, a police spokesperson told APP.
IG Rizvi instructed the Dolphin and Ababeel squads to increase patrolling in targeted areas of Islamabad. In addition, he ordered that security checks be strengthened at all entry and exit points of the city to effectively monitor movement.
Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that all officers must be physically present in their respective areas to ensure close monitoring of security duties. He directed officers to conduct thorough checks on any suspicious individuals, vehicles, and motorcycles within their jurisdictions.
A police spokesperson told APP that IG Rizvi issued a severe warning that any major crime incident within an area will result in accountability measures against responsible officers.
IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi also instructed senior officers to meet regularly with their subordinates to understand their challenges and offer support. He highlighted the importance of maintaining morale among officers and personnel to foster dedication in fulfilling their duties.
He advised officers to address any issues faced by their teams, ensuring effective communication and assistance.
IG Rizvi reinforced the importance of collaboration among all law enforcement personnel to maintain security throughout Islamabad.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
162 new dengue cases reported in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for martyrs of terrorism2 minutes ago
-
Sar Sabz Wheat Convention organized12 minutes ago
-
A man shot dead in Dera12 minutes ago
-
5 Key MOUs with Saudi Arabia now concrete contracts, create jobs: Dr Musadik22 minutes ago
-
Wheat cultivation drive 2024 convention held22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews projects32 minutes ago
-
New degree courses to be included in fee reimbursement scheme for federal employees' children1 hour ago
-
KPRA collects Rs14.84 billion in four months, showing 40% growth1 hour ago
-
Farmers advised to complete peas’ cultivation by mid-November1 hour ago
-
Maryam Ki Dastak Programme facilitating people1 hour ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements1 hour ago