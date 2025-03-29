IG Rizvi Honours Gold Medalist Boxer Constable Ali Nawaz
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi honoured national boxing champion and Islamabad Police’s pride, Constable Ali Nawaz, during a meeting at his office on Saturday.
A police spokesperson told APP that Ali Nawaz, a determined boxing player and a state and district gold medalist, has made Pakistan and Islamabad Police proud through his achievements in the sport. He said the department will fully support him in participating in the World Police and Fire Games 2025 in the United States.
IGP Islamabad awarded Constable Ali Nawaz with a certificate of appreciation, a shield and a reward. On this occasion, he said that Ali Nawaz represented the positive face of Islamabad Police, as he had not only brought honour to the force through sports but also served as an inspiration for other officers.
He further stated that Islamabad Police would provide every possible facility to its officers to help them play a positive and prominent role in society.
