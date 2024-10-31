Open Menu

IG Rizvi Issues Directives For Enhanced Crime Fighting Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over an important meeting regarding crime control at Central Police Office on Thursday

A police spokesperson told APP that, the meeting was attended by DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq, and other senior police officials.

During the meeting, IG Rizvi assessed the implementation of orders related to crime prevention and the apprehension of criminals.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi reviewed the overall crime situation in the Federal capital and directed the officers to ensure timely arrests in cases of robbery, murder, and street crime, as well as to secure solid evidence in ongoing investigations.

IG Rizvi emphasized that protecting citizens' lives, property, and dignity is the top priority of Islamabad Police.

IG directed all police officers to ensure effective patrolling in the city and to combat criminal elements. Furthermore, IG Rizvi instructed strict checking at all entry and exit points of the city and to maintain vigilance over suspicious individuals.

