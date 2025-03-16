Open Menu

IG Rizvi Issues Key Directives To Enhance Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police Inspector General (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed officers to enhance patrolling and conduct surprise checks across the district to ensure public safety and crime prevention.

A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that IGP Rizvi emphasized the need for an immediate and timely response to all emergency calls received via the police helpline (15).

IG Rizvi urged officers to improve mutual coordination and actively exchange information to strengthen law enforcement efforts. Additionally, he directed them to regularly inspect on-duty personnel and keep them briefed on their responsibilities.

Highlighting the increasing rush in markets, the IG Rizvi stressed that police deployment in commercial areas should be made more effective.

IG also instructed officials to enhance surveillance through Safe City cameras for efficient city monitoring.

Security measures at places of worship, commercial centers, and other key locations must be further tightened, he noted. The use of modern technology should be maximized to boost the efficiency of Safe City cameras.

Furthermore, the IG Rizvi called for strengthening overall surveillance and monitoring systems across the city to ensure comprehensive oversight of security arrangements.

Officers must serve the public with dedication and provide all possible assistance to citizens, he emphasized. "Our duty is our worship, and we must fulfill it with honesty," he remarked.

