IG Rizvi joins officers for iftar at Zero Point checkpost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday joined police officers for Iftar at the Zero Point checkpost, emphasizing their dedication to public safety.

A public relations officer told APP that IG Rizvi praised the commitment of officers who remain on duty 24/7, away from their families, to ensure the security of citizens.

"My officers are my family, and it is my responsibility to take care of them," IG Rizvi said, adding that senior officers across the district were also sharing Iftar with personnel deployed on duty.

IG Rizvi said that daily Iftar arrangements were being made for more than 300 officers at the Police Lines, while traffic officers and personnel stationed at checkposts were also being provided Iftar.

IG Rizvi directed all officers to remain fully alert during Ramadan to safeguard the public, stressing that ensuring the protection of lives and property remains the top priority of the Islamabad Police.

