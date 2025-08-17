Open Menu

IG Rizvi Offers Prayers At Masjid-e-Nabawi In Madinah

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM

IG Rizvi offers prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, currently visiting Saudi Arabia, offered prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah and had the honor of presenting Salam at the Roza-e-Rasool.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that Rizvi prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, peace and security in the country and the elevation of ranks for the martyrs of the police force.

According to the spokesperson, the IGP Rizvi will also perform Umrah during his stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He expressed hope that Rizvi’s prayers and presence at the holy sites would be a source of blessings for the nation.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

1 hour ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

2 hours ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

4 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

4 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

5 hours ago

5 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

6 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan