IG Rizvi Offers Prayers At Masjid-e-Nabawi In Madinah
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, currently visiting Saudi Arabia, offered prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah and had the honor of presenting Salam at the Roza-e-Rasool.
A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that Rizvi prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, peace and security in the country and the elevation of ranks for the martyrs of the police force.
According to the spokesperson, the IGP Rizvi will also perform Umrah during his stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He expressed hope that Rizvi’s prayers and presence at the holy sites would be a source of blessings for the nation.
/APP-rzr-mkz
