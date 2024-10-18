IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, under the chair of Inspector General (IG) of Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held important meetings on Friday to address the overall law and order situation in the Federal capital.

A police official told APP that the meetings were attended by DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Law and Order Shakir Hussain Dawar, and other senior police officers.

He said during these meetings, IG Rizvi reviewed the overall security situation and the measures were taken for the protection of citizens' lives and property.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that providing a safe environment and serving the public with dedication is the Primary duty of the police.

IG stated that all officers must carry out their responsibilities with a spirit of service, ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property.

Rizvi directed police officers to arrest those involved in crimes such as robbery, murder, and street crime within a specified time framework, as well as to gather evidence in ongoing investigations.

IG Rizvi reiterated that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the top priority of Islamabad Police, urging all officers to ensure effective patrolling in the city and take measures to eliminate criminal elements.

