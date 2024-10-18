Open Menu

IG Rizvi Orders Effective Security Measures For Citizen’s Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 07:08 PM

IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, under the chair of Inspector General (IG) of Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held important meetings on Friday to address the overall law and order situation in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, under the chair of Inspector General (IG) of Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held important meetings on Friday to address the overall law and order situation in the Federal capital.

A police official told APP that the meetings were attended by DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Law and Order Shakir Hussain Dawar, and other senior police officers.

He said during these meetings, IG Rizvi reviewed the overall security situation and the measures were taken for the protection of citizens' lives and property.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that providing a safe environment and serving the public with dedication is the Primary duty of the police.

IG stated that all officers must carry out their responsibilities with a spirit of service, ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property.

Rizvi directed police officers to arrest those involved in crimes such as robbery, murder, and street crime within a specified time framework, as well as to gather evidence in ongoing investigations.

IG Rizvi reiterated that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the top priority of Islamabad Police, urging all officers to ensure effective patrolling in the city and take measures to eliminate criminal elements.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police Law And Order Robbery Nasir Criminals All Top

Recent Stories

Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops

Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops

2 minutes ago
 IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

20 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli K ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli Kutchery in Khanpur to address ..

20 minutes ago
 CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows ti ..

CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows timely projects' completion

20 minutes ago
 NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP t ..

NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP to facilitate digital payments ..

20 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market

20 minutes ago
Global stock markets rise on China hopes

Global stock markets rise on China hopes

17 minutes ago
 Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concludes with over 300 partic ..

Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concludes with over 300 participants

17 minutes ago
 Khushal Khan Khattak University, Stanley Pharmaceu ..

Khushal Khan Khattak University, Stanley Pharmaceutical sign MoU

17 minutes ago
 Regional Ombudsman Office holds open katchery at K ..

Regional Ombudsman Office holds open katchery at Khanpur

17 minutes ago
 SCCI chief urges for providing soft loans to KP bu ..

SCCI chief urges for providing soft loans to KP businessmen

17 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 18 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 18 paisa against dollar

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan