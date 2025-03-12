Open Menu

IG Rizvi Orders Enhanced Security Measures For Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM

IG Rizvi orders enhanced security measures for Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office on Wednesday to review security measures in the Federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, DIG Islamabad Muhammad Javed Tariq, and other senior officers.

During the meeting, IG Rizvi was briefed on actions taken against criminal elements and reviewed the strategy for crime prevention through Safe City cameras. Emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance during Ramadan, he directed officers to prioritize public safety.

He stressed that the security of worship places, markets, commercial centers, and other key locations must be ensured, while suspicious elements should be closely monitored in line with current circumstances.

IG Rizvi also instructed officers to intensify action against individuals involved in serious crimes, including murder, kidnapping, and robbery, while continuing crackdowns on drug dealers under the Nasha Ab Nahi initiative.

Additionally, he directed officials to enhance the capability of Safe City cameras using modern technology and strengthen surveillance across the city. Officers were urged to remain accessible to the public and engage with citizens through open courts.

IG Rizvi emphasized that assisting citizens with a spirit of public service is essential, stating that protecting lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police./APP-rzr-mkz

