IG Rizvi Orders High Alert, Security Tightened In Capital
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 06:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has directed the entire police force to remain on high alert in light of the current national situation.
A public relations officer told APP on Wednesday that the security has been heightened at all key and sensitive locations across the Federal capital to ensure peace and stability.
IG Rizvi said the Islamabad Police stood shoulder to shoulder with the country's armed forces, acting as an unbreakable wall in the face of any threat.
IG Rizvi said the force was fully prepared to respond to any kind of emergency or situation at any time.
IG Rizvi urged the public not to pay attention to unverified information or propaganda circulating on various platforms.
IG further appealed to citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity by calling the police helpline "Pukar-15".
