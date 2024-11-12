Open Menu

IG Rizvi Orders Proactive Measures Against Criminal Elements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 08:30 PM

IG Rizvi orders proactive measures against criminal elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasser Rizvi, conducted a meeting with the Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) at the Central Police Office on Tuesday to review the law and order situation and assess the performance of the Zonal officers.

A spokesperson told APP that, IG Rizvi issued instructions to all Zonal SPs, directing them to collaborate closely with their Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to take effective measures to enhance law and order, curb criminal elements, and ensure the safety of public life and property in their respective areas.

He also directed the Zonal officers to make the patrols of Dolphin Squad and police officers in their areas more effective.

The presence of police officers in the field should be a symbol of fear for criminals and protection for citizens, IG Rizvi added.

Additionally, all officers were directed to expedite the ongoing crackdown against criminals and ensure their arrests while ensuring they face appropriate legal proceedings.

The Primary goal of Islamabad Police is to prevent crime and safeguard the lives and property of the public, the IG said.

He also held a meeting with senior officers including the AIG Establishment, AIG Operations, AIG Headquarters, and officers from the Administration branches.

During this meeting, the IG directed the senior police officers to ensure transparency and merit in the recruitment process, and to organize and expedite the ongoing interviews for vacant posts.

