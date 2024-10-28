Open Menu

IG Rizvi Orders Transparency In Crime Control

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, the Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over a meeting with investigation wing officers on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, the Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over a meeting with investigation wing officers on Monday.

A police spokesperson told APP that, the meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rukhsar Mehdi, and other senior officers.

On the occasion, SSP Operations gives briefing to IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi regarding the ongoing crackdown against the criminal elements.

During the meeting, IG Rizvi reviewed the investigation system and the cases under investigation and issued orders to complete the investigation of cases efficiently and ensure the arrest of accused nominated in cases, he said.

IG Rizvi said that, according to the requirements of the changing era, the investigation process should be equipped with modern technical needs.

IG directed the officers to complete the cases under investigation on merit and transparency.

Ali Nasir Rizvi further said that, the purpose of revamping the investigation wing is to make the investigation system more effective and efficient.

Criminal cases should be investigated in an effective manner and completed on merit, so that the noose around the criminal elements can be tightened and crimes can be eradicated from the society, IG Rizvi added./APP-rzr-mkz

