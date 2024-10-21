IG Rizvi orders up-gradation of Safe City Islamabad with advanced technology

Police Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired an important meeting at Safe City Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Police Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired an important meeting at Safe City Islamabad on Monday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the IG directed the officers to enhance the services of Safe City Islamabad and expand its coverage. He instructed the officers to improve the performance of existing software and to integrate new software into the system.

During the meeting, the IGP was briefed about the effective use of Safe City cameras, modern software, and the role of Artificial Intelligence in crime prevention, he said.

The IG emphasized the recruitment of professionals based on transparency and merit to address the shortage of personnel.

Rizvi further directed that faulty cameras at crucial locations in the Federal capital should be repaired as soon as possible, and new cameras should be installed to improve the surveillance process. This would help control street crimes and enforce traffic laws more effectively, he added.

The IG also praised the performance of Safe City in ensuring effective monitoring and robust security arrangements during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and congratulated the officers for their efforts and completing their tasks in a professional manner.

The meeting was attended by DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan and other senior officials.