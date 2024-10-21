Open Menu

IG Rizvi Orders Up-gradation Of Safe City Islamabad With Advanced Technology

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM

IG Rizvi orders up-gradation of Safe City Islamabad with advanced technology

Police Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired an important meeting at Safe City Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Police Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired an important meeting at Safe City Islamabad on Monday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the IG directed the officers to enhance the services of Safe City Islamabad and expand its coverage. He instructed the officers to improve the performance of existing software and to integrate new software into the system.

During the meeting, the IGP was briefed about the effective use of Safe City cameras, modern software, and the role of Artificial Intelligence in crime prevention, he said.

The IG emphasized the recruitment of professionals based on transparency and merit to address the shortage of personnel.

Rizvi further directed that faulty cameras at crucial locations in the Federal capital should be repaired as soon as possible, and new cameras should be installed to improve the surveillance process. This would help control street crimes and enforce traffic laws more effectively, he added.

The IG also praised the performance of Safe City in ensuring effective monitoring and robust security arrangements during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and congratulated the officers for their efforts and completing their tasks in a professional manner.

The meeting was attended by DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Police Traffic Nasir Shanghai Cooperation Organization Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

5 minutes ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

5 minutes ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

5 minutes ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

5 minutes ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

5 minutes ago
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

5 minutes ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

5 minutes ago
 PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical che ..

PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up

5 minutes ago
 KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

11 minutes ago
 ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize ..

ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan