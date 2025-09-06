IG Rizvi Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Defence Day, Marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday observed 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal and Defence Day with religious zeal and national spirit under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.
A police spokesman told APP on Saturday that the Day began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an at Jamia Masjid Police Lines Headquarters, where officers and personnel prayed for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, the peace and prosperity of Pakistan and offered Fateha for the martyrs.
Later, IGP Rizvi visited the Martyrs’ Monument, laid a floral wreath and paid homage to the supreme sacrifices rendered by police personnel and the armed forces in defence of the motherland.
Speaking on the occasion, IGP Rizvi said that September 6 is an immortal chapter in the history of Pakistan, reminding the nation of how the armed forces and the people together foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.
He said that the Pakistan Army presented unparalleled sacrifices to safeguard the country, while Operation Bunyad-ul-Marsous stands as a continuation of that spirit of sacrifice and national defence.
The IGP further said that the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad is the greatest blessing for humanity, teaching lessons of love, brotherhood, justice, and service to mankind. He added that on this occasion, ICT Police reaffirm their resolve to uphold these values in their professional duties and personal lives.
He concluded that the sacrifices of martyrs and ghazis will always be remembered with pride, as they ensured that Pakistan remains strong and honoured among the nations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur celebrates Defence Day with grandeur2 minutes ago
-
Our brave martyrs, ghazis' unmatched sacrifices safeguarded our sovereignty, dignity; Azam Nazeer Ta ..2 minutes ago
-
Dumper driver responsible for death of three children arrested2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with great enthusiasm2 minutes ago
-
Mosques, streets illuminate as nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)3 minutes ago
-
TMA DIKhan carried out special arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi3 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day, marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi3 minutes ago
-
Tight security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi3 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM leads 12th Rabi ul Awwal procession3 minutes ago
-
WSSC Chairman lauds staff for successful Eid Milad-un-Nabi cleanliness operation12 minutes ago
-
Malakand firing leaves five dead12 minutes ago
-
US ARCENT humanitarian assistance: 1st flight carrying relief consignments for flood affected people ..12 minutes ago