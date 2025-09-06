Open Menu

IG Rizvi Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Defence Day, Marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM

IG Rizvi pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day, marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday observed 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal and Defence Day with religious zeal and national spirit under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

A police spokesman told APP on Saturday that the Day began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an at Jamia Masjid Police Lines Headquarters, where officers and personnel prayed for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, the peace and prosperity of Pakistan and offered Fateha for the martyrs.

Later, IGP Rizvi visited the Martyrs’ Monument, laid a floral wreath and paid homage to the supreme sacrifices rendered by police personnel and the armed forces in defence of the motherland.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Rizvi said that September 6 is an immortal chapter in the history of Pakistan, reminding the nation of how the armed forces and the people together foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He said that the Pakistan Army presented unparalleled sacrifices to safeguard the country, while Operation Bunyad-ul-Marsous stands as a continuation of that spirit of sacrifice and national defence.

The IGP further said that the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad is the greatest blessing for humanity, teaching lessons of love, brotherhood, justice, and service to mankind. He added that on this occasion, ICT Police reaffirm their resolve to uphold these values in their professional duties and personal lives.

He concluded that the sacrifices of martyrs and ghazis will always be remembered with pride, as they ensured that Pakistan remains strong and honoured among the nations.

