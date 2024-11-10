IG Rizvi Reviews Administrative Matters, Issues Directives For Improvement
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over a meeting with administrative officers at the Central Police Office on Sunday.
During the meeting, the officers presented reports regarding departmental administrative matters, development projects, security concerns, and other important issues, a public relation officer told APP.
IG Rizvi reviewed all the matters and issued necessary instructions to address the challenges.
He directed the officers to handle their assigned responsibilities in a professional manner and ensure that all matters are carried out within the framework of the law. He emphasized that there is no room for negligence or indifference in departmental affairs.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Science Day for Peace and Development marked on Sunday7 minutes ago
-
ICT Police ensure foolproof security measures in diplomatic enclave7 minutes ago
-
Three-day cultural festival starts at Jamia Usmania7 minutes ago
-
DG Rescue1122 inspects fire fighting equipment7 minutes ago
-
Green lockdown likely in more areas of Lahore7 minutes ago
-
Smoky vehicles given 7-day ultimatum7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police bust key accused in robbery, murder cases17 minutes ago
-
People face hardships due to sewage issues17 minutes ago
-
Tahir Ashrafi stresses joint efforts to restore peace27 minutes ago
-
PM praises security forces action in North Waziristan27 minutes ago
-
Fine for violating one-dish law27 minutes ago
-
Mehdi felicitates Pakistan Cricket team over ODI series win against Australia37 minutes ago