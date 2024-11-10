IG Rizvi reviews administrative matters, issues directives for improvement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over a meeting with administrative officers at the Central Police Office on Sunday.

During the meeting, the officers presented reports regarding departmental administrative matters, development projects, security concerns, and other important issues, a public relation officer told APP.

IG Rizvi reviewed all the matters and issued necessary instructions to address the challenges.

He directed the officers to handle their assigned responsibilities in a professional manner and ensure that all matters are carried out within the framework of the law. He emphasized that there is no room for negligence or indifference in departmental affairs.