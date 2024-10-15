IG Rizvi reviews foolproof security plans for SCO summit

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting to discuss security arrangements for the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit" in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting to discuss security arrangements for the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit" in Islamabad.

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and other senior police officials.

During the meeting, IG Rizvi, reviewed the security arrangements and directed senior officers to implement more effective security measures.

The IG emphasized that security of the delegation must be strengthened, by effectively utilizing the modern systems of the Safe City Islamabad.

He added well-prepared police teams will be deployed at all entry and exit points of the high-security zone.

He said during the delegation's movement, all major roads will be completely closed, and alternative routes will be provided at various intersections, keeping in mind the convenience of the public.

IG Rizvi further assured that the Islamabad Police will use all available resources to provide foolproof security to all delegations and will make every possible effort to uphold the dignity and honor of the country.

APP/rzr-mkz