IG Rizvi Reviews Law & Order, Directs Officers To Improve Patrolling, Service Delivery

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with all DIGs, SSPs, and SPs at the Central Police Office to review law and order and police performance.

A police spokesperson told APP that the IGP assessed ongoing efforts to curb crime, strengthen Red Zone security, and improve coordination for safeguarding sensitive installations.

He directed officers to enhance patrolling and checkpoints using modern technology and intelligence-based operations to ensure citizen safety.

IG Rizvi also reviewed the performance of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), especially its intelligence work, threat assessments, and preventive actions against terrorism.

The meeting evaluated police station performance, internal management practices, and the public complaint redressal system.

The IGP Rizvi instructed all officers to upgrade police stations, improve professional training, and uphold ethical policing to make service delivery more reliable.

He stressed the importance of building public trust by ensuring transparency, responsibility, and accessibility in all police services.

“The police are not just an enforcement agency — they are the frontline guardians of public service and protection,” he remarked.

IG Rizvi urged all officers to remain honest, accountable, and dedicated to their duties, adding that citizen-focused policing must be a priority in every division and unit.

